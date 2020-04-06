April 6, 2020
BIZTECH
US businesses look to government aid as profits dry up | Money Talks
For the past three weeks, New York City has been ordering thousands of shops, bars and restaurants to shut down. And that means billions of dollars in losses for business owners and their employees. Jade Barker reports on the financial hit they're facing in the city that's supposed to never sleep. #USbusiness #GovernmentAid @NewYork
