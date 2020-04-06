BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
African Union says continent faces dire economic impact from coronavirus | Money Talks
The African Union has made a grim projection for the economic health of its 55 member states. The trade bloc says millions of jobs are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic. With some nations already struggling with high debt and low commodity prices, the economic disruptions from lockdown measures could spell trouble for growth on the continent. For more on this story, we spoke to Jordan Anderson in London. He's a senior analyst at IHS Markit focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa. #AfricanUnion #Coronavirus #EconomicImpact
African Union says continent faces dire economic impact from coronavirus | Money Talks
April 6, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us