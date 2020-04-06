UK property agents offer online tours as buyers stay home | Money Talks

It's been two weeks since UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The measures have hit nearly all sectors of the economy, including the residential real estate market, which has been forced to stop physical property viewings for prospective renters and buyers. Virtual viewings are now taking their place, as Natalie Powell reports. #UKproperty #VirtualViewings #Lockdown