UN: Almost 70 million refugees at risk of being infected

The United Nations says almost 70 million refugees around the world are in danger of becoming infected with COVID-19. Aid workers say the virus is likely to spread much faster in refugee camps and that there’s an almost complete lack of testing. As Shamim Chowdhury explains, they’re concerned they don’t have the resources to deal with a large outbreak. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirusinrefugeecamps #refugeecampscoronavirus #refugees