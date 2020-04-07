CORONAVIRUS: What happens in conflict zones?

COVID-19 has governments scrambling to respond and it could change the dynamics in some of the world's conflict zones, from Syria to Yemen to Libya. Will armed groups try to take advantage of the chaos caused by the virus - or will it put them on the defensive too? ​GUESTS Mukhtar Karim CEO, Lady Fatemah Charitable Trust Isabelle Arradon Research Director, International Crisis Group Jalel Harchaoui Conflict Research Unit, Clingendael Institute