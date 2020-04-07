BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care | Money Talks
The UK has suffered its deadliest day in the coronavirus outbreak so far after 786 people died on Monday, bringing the death toll to just over 6,100. The grim update comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in a London hospital where he's battling COVID-19. His office says he's receiving oxygen treatment but isn't on a ventilator, and he doesn't have pneumonia. But as Sarah Morice reports, it's left the country wondering who's in charge while the prime minister fights the virus, and who'll be at the helm if he doesn't survive? For more on Boris Johnson's hospitalisation, we spoke to Chris Roebuck in Kent in the UK. He is a visiting professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School. #BritishPM #Coronavirus #BorisJohnson
British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care | Money Talks
April 7, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us