Viral Japanese hit revived to aid in fight against pandemic | Money Talks

The COVID-19 pandemic has revived a viral sensation from 2016. Japanese comedian Pikotaro, who shot to fame with his 'Pineapple-Pen' hit, has released a new version of the tune. No pen, apples or pineapple-pens involved this time though, just an important reminder in the fight against the coronavirus. #HealthMessage #Pikotaro #PineapplePen