Israeli cabinet tightens restrictions ahead of Passover

The Israeli government has approved restrictions on movement for the Jewish holiday Passover. A curfew will be imposed beginning Wednesday afternoon, and will last through to Thursday morning. It will limit Israelis to a 100-meter radius of their home. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.