China: Controlling COVID-19

For 11 weeks China’s government forced the residents of Wuhan to stay indoors as the city clamped down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. It seems to have worked and this week there was reason to celebrate as the restrictions were lifted after the country marked its first day with no deaths since the outbreak began. But as life slowly returns to normal in Wuhan, some still question if China has hidden how badly they were hit by the coronavirus. Adam Pletts reports.