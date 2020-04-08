Life Under Quarantine: Prague, Czech Republic

A Turkish-Czech couple is making masks with their family in Prague to help fight against the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Prague #Coronavirus #Quarantine.