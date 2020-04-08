Businesses in Wuhan reopen after 76-day lockdown | Money Talks

The unprecedented 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus pandemic first started has been lifted. It means most of the 11 million people who live in the city can now leave without special permission, and businesses can start operating as normal. But authorities will have to weigh the prospect of a second wave of infections, with re-starting the world's second largest economy. Shamim Chowdhury has the details. For more, we spoke to economist Ann Lee in New York. She's a former visiting professor at Peking University and is author of the book 'Will China's Economy Collapse?' #Wuhan #Coronavirus #Lockdown