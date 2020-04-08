BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Businesses in Wuhan reopen after 76-day lockdown | Money Talks
The unprecedented 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus pandemic first started has been lifted. It means most of the 11 million people who live in the city can now leave without special permission, and businesses can start operating as normal. But authorities will have to weigh the prospect of a second wave of infections, with re-starting the world's second largest economy. Shamim Chowdhury has the details. For more, we spoke to economist Ann Lee in New York. She's a former visiting professor at Peking University and is author of the book 'Will China's Economy Collapse?' #Wuhan #Coronavirus #Lockdown
Businesses in Wuhan reopen after 76-day lockdown | Money Talks
April 8, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us