Talks delayed after dispute between Italy and Netherlands

The European Union's response to the crisis created by COVID-19 has been criticised by a number of member states, including those worst hit, Italy and Spain. In overnight negotiations, finance ministers again failed to agree on a way forward and this after the EU's chief scientist resigned in protest at the bloc's response. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports