UK PM responds to treatment, is sitting up in bed

Boris Johnson’s condition is improving. The British Prime Minister has been in intensive care since Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. While he’s been in hospital, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the UK has been climbing. In France, social distancing measures have been tightened, with municipalities taking many of their own measures. In the southern city of Biarritz, people can no longer sit on a bench for more than two minutes. Spain has had another awful day, while Italy remains the country with the most deaths. Its number of fatalities is approaching 18 thousand. Mehmet Solmaz reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #borisjohnson #borisjohnsoncondition #borisjohnsonupdate