She beat Covid-19. Now her plasma can help others

As we watch the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus rise, we want to make sure that you are prepared. And whether you’re in a so-called vulnerable group or not, there are some things you need to know; for example how bad do your symptoms have to get before you call an ambulance? Is it more dangerous to go into hospital than to stay at home? And how are the doctors going to help you - assuming they have the equipment? We speak with a consultant dealing with patients at a London hospital and two women who beat COVID-19 last month - one in Lagos, the other in New York.