UK unveils aid package for charities starved of donations | Money Talks

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled close to a billion dollars in aid for charities on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. This could help some of the charities in the country that say they may soon have to scale back or close their services, due to a sudden drop in funding. Matt Gooderick told us more from London. #UK #RishiSunak #Charity