Gigs dry up for Singapore musicians due to lockdown | Money Talks
The spread of the coronavirus is unsettling workers around the world. That includes artists, musicians, and performers at risk of losing their livelihoods. In Singapore, entertainment venues have been forced to shut down because of strict social distancing measures. Sandy Huang reports. #Singapore #Coronavirus #SessionMusicians
