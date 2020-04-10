WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tapping Technology to Battle COVID-19 | How is Turkey's Health System Coping With the Coronavirus?
Governments around the world are turning to the latest technology, from location trackers to 3D printers to help contain the spread of COVID-19. But with the amount of personal data being gathered, is our privacy safe? Plus, as the number of infections in Turkey rise, we sit down with a leading Turkish surgeon to understand how the country's health system is coping with the pandemic. Guests: Benjamin Cowling Professor of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong Georgios Petropoulos Research Fellow at MIT’s Sloan School of Management Emre Huri Associate Professor at Hacettepe University Halit Yerebakan Chief Physician at Yeditepe University
April 10, 2020
