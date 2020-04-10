The US is being accused of hijacking critical medical equipment from other countries

The US has been accused of piracy after hijacking PPE shipments destined for other countries. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #PPE #Coronavirus #Covid-19