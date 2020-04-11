US death toll on the brink of passing Italy's 18,849

In the United States more than half-a-million people are now infected with COVID-19. It's also the first country to record over two-thousand deaths in a single day. Weeks ago, President Donald Trump said he hoped to see churches full on Easter Sunday, but is now heeding warnings from health officials who say a premature re-opening of the economy would risk even more lives. Trump says the decision on when to re-open the economy will be the biggest decision of his presidency. Jon Brain reports.