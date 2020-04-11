WORLD
US death toll on the brink of passing Italy's 18,849
In the United States more than half-a-million people are now infected with COVID-19. It's also the first country to record over two-thousand deaths in a single day. Weeks ago, President Donald Trump said he hoped to see churches full on Easter Sunday, but is now heeding warnings from health officials who say a premature re-opening of the economy would risk even more lives. Trump says the decision on when to re-open the economy will be the biggest decision of his presidency. Jon Brain reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USCoronavirus #TrumpCoronavirus #Covid19
April 11, 2020
