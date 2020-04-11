India: When Hindu nationalism meets Covid-19

The majority of pro-government Indian news channels are linking the coronavirus outbreak to Muslim missionary group the Tablighi Jamaat and its gathering held in New Delhi, stoking anti-Muslim sentiments.