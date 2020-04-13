‘Evicted’, ‘Barred’: Africans targeted in China’s coronavirus crackdown

African nationals in China say they're being mistreated and harassed for "importing" the coronavirus. Reports about people being evicted from their homes and hotels, barred from entering hospitals and malls have been making the rounds on social media.