UN: Pandemic worsening food shortages in Zimbabwe | Money Talks

The World Food Programme has urgently appealed for 130-million- dollars for food assistance projects in Zimbabwe. It says the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated ongoing food shortages caused by the climate crisis and a recession. The UN agency has warned that without the extra funding, the situation could become catastrophic. Shamim Chowdhury has the details.