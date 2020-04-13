BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
OPEC, allies cut output to offset sharp fall in oil demand | Money Talks
OPEC members and other major oil producers have agreed to the sharpest production cuts in history. They'll lower output by 9.7-million- barrels per day from next month and plan to limit supplies over the next two years. That's expected to raise oil prices over the next few months. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the global glut in crude is far from over, and prices aren't going much higher anytime soon as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap demand. For more on this, Ellen Wald spoke to us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of energy market consultancy, Transveral Consulting, and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #OPEC #OilPrices #BrentCrude
OPEC, allies cut output to offset sharp fall in oil demand | Money Talks
April 13, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us