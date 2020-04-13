April 13, 2020
Egypt injects $64M into medical sector as COVID-19 strikes | Money Talks
In Egypt, the government is stepping-up its fight against COVID-19. by injecting 64-million- dollars into its health care sector. But international experts say that may not be enough, because the country's medical infrastructure was crumbling way before the pandemic began. Shoaib Hasan reports. #Egypt #COVID19 #Healthcare
