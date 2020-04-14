New York’s coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000

In the #coronavirus epicenter, Jade Barker takes a closer look at how effective social distancing practices have been. Her report from New York. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under #Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #socialdistance