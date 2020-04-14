India’s migrant workers stranded without jobs or income

In India, more than 90 percent of migrant labourers have lost one to three weeks of work, according to a recent survey by a human rights group. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is having the worst effects among the people who can least afford it.