April 14, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
India’s migrant workers stranded without jobs or income
In India, more than 90 percent of migrant labourers have lost one to three weeks of work, according to a recent survey by a human rights group. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is having the worst effects among the people who can least afford it. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #indianews #migrantworkers #indiacoronavirus
India’s migrant workers stranded without jobs or income
Explore