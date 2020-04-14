New wave of locusts hits East Africa amid pandemic

Even before COVID-19, billions of #locusts were sweeping across East Africa. And the swarms are still there, destroying crops, and leaving more than a million people in need of food aid. The United Nations says a second wave of #insects could soon arrived, with swarms 20 times the size of the first. Philip Owira reports.