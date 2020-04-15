BIZTECH
IMF expects global economy to shrink by 3% this year | Money Talks
It's the world's worst recession since the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global economy will contract three percent this year due to sweeping lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. While advanced economies can issue more currency to revive growth, the IMF says developing economies like India are much more vulnerable because of high poverty rates, a shortage of healthcare services and limited access to funds. Mobin Nasir reports on the plight of those most at risk from the economic fallout of the pandemic. #IMF #GlobalEconomy #India
April 15, 2020
By Sadiq S Bhat
