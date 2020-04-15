BIZTECH
US president claims 'total' authority to reopen economy | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump is squaring-off with the governors of some of the country's biggest states over when to lift lockdowns that have paralysed the world's largest economy. Trump says the federal government will decide when to ease restrictions. But both Republican and Democratic governors have been quick to push-back, saying it's their responsibility to decide when it's safe to go back to re-start their economies. Ten major states, including New York and California, have started coordinating plans to ease lockdowns and let businesses reopen separately from the White House. For more on this, Mickey Levy joined us from New York. He's chief economist for the Americas and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #DonaldTrump #LockdownMeasures #USeconomy
April 15, 2020
