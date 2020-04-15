Life under quarantine: 'I found out I'm pregnant.'

Life under quarantine: What it’s like to be pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. #Pregnant #Coronavirus #Belgium Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic