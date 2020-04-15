Coronavirus: Denying a Crisis

Both US President Donald Trump and Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro face fierce criticism for their response to the coronavirus outbreak. As other nations accepted the advice of experts and went into lockdown to try to stop the spread, Brazil and the United States were almost carrying on as normal. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not have denied the seriousness of COVID-19, but his initial approach of taking it on the chin was a risky one. Could their inaction have cost lives? Guests: James Wallner Senior Fellow at the R Street Institute Otaviano Canuto Former Vice President of the World Bank Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School