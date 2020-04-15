'Like glass' A London woman describes her struggle to breath after getting COVID-19

Tara Jane Langston says she thought she was going die and that every breath felt like breathing glass. She spent nine days alone in the hospital after contracting coronavirus but is now back with her family. She says she decided to vlog her experience as a warning to others.