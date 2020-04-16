COVID 19: Caution in Palestine | Bigger Than Five

In #Palestine, the number of #coronavirus infections continues to rise. A state of emergency was declared in early March and a lockdown imposed. But with Palestinian workers returning from Israel, where more than 12 thousand cases have been reported, the virus continues to spread. So how are Palestinians #coping with this? We went to Bethlehem to find out.