Ivory Coast's exotic flower trade hit by COVID-19 outbreak | Money Talks

As the world is locked in a life-or-death fight against COVID-19, farmers in Ivory Coast are working hard to keep their flower business alive as well. They depend on the export of the ornate blooms to Europe to make a living. And as Obaida Hitto reports, many of them are worried. #FlowerExports #Lockdown #Heliconias