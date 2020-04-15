Jeff Bezos’ net-worth rises as Amazon sees bump due to lockdowns | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has sent Amazon's stock to record highs, and founder Jeff Bezos's net worth even higher. While most businesses have been forced to shut down, the retail giant has seen unprecedented demand, as consumers stuck at home rely on online shopping more than ever. But is Bezos boosting his fortune, while warehouse workers pay the price? #JeffBezos #Amazon #LockdownSales