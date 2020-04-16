Homeless Senegalese children struggle to find refuge

To West Africa now, where a state of emergency in Senegal is entering its fourth week. 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two people have died. While the lockdown has kept millions of people at home, thousands of homeless children are struggling to find refuge. Adesewa Josh has more.