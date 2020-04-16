Palestinian Bedouin herders face loss of livelihood

In Israeli occupied West Bank, 30-thousand Bedouin herders are the latest community hit by the coronavirus pandemic. A lockdown across the territory has left them without any markets to sell their goods and could threaten their way of life. Shoaib Hasan explains. #palestinecoronavirus #coronavirusinpalestine #bedouin Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic