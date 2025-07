Reading Through the Pandemic

On this homemade edition of Showcase, we are looking at pandemic literature and asking if the truth is stranger than fiction. Chelsea Haith​, DPhil Candidate at Oxford University 00:34 Sam Leith, Literary Editor of the Spectator 08:42 Gunduz Vassaf, Author and Psychologist 14:07 Prashant Pathak, Publisher of Wonder House Books 22:37 #Coronavirus #Literature #Books​