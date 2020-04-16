April 16, 2020
WORLD
Coronavirus Pandemic: Jana Puglierin, Head of European Council on Foreign Relations Berlin Chapter
In comparison to other European countries, Germany’s coronavirus death toll is relatively low. As a result, the country plans to ease its lockdown restrictions, as Jana Puglierin, the head of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, explains. #Coronavirus #Germany #lockdownmeasures
