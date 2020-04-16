IMF: Asia to post zero growth for first time in 60 years | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that economic growth in Asia is expected to grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years due to COVID-19. But the IMF does expect the region to fare better than Europe and the US, with the emerging economic giants of China and India avoiding recession. The fund urges Asia's governments to offer support targeted at households and businesses that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Shamim Chowdhury has the details. For more, we spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's the director of Business Advisory Services at the US-China Business Council. #IMF #AsiaEconomy #Recession