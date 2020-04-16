99 year-old war veteran raises $18M for Britain's NHS

In the UK, a 99 year-old retired army captain has grabbed headlines worldwide in his quest to raise money for health workers. Captain Tom Moore thought he might be able to raise a few thousand dollars by walking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of this month. He ACTUALLY raised $18 million dollars. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.