Bangladesh garment workers protest retailer cutbacks

Bangladesh’s economy is hugely dependent on the garment export industry. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, a number of global retailers have allegedly cancelled or suspended their orders, leaving millions of workers without pay amid the coronavirus pandemic. #bangladesheconomy #bangladeshnews #bangladeshcoronavirus Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic