South African pilots airlift food to communities in need

While this crisis has caused a lot of heartache, it has also brought out the compassion in humanity. In South Africa, it’s affected the livelihoods of millions of poor people. But, the generosity of a team of pilots is helping some through these tough times. Adesewa Josh has more. #africacoronavirus #southafricanews #coronavirussouthafrica Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic