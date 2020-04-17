WORLD
1 MIN READ
Coronavirus Aid Diplomacy
The coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the globe with half a million new cases in just a week. Many hospitals are working with dwindling medical supplies, and this scarcity has not only impacted developing nations but also every hard-hit country. Now countries, including Turkey, have stepped in to provide large aid shipments of masks, testing kits and personal protective equipment. So, how are countries coming together during the pandemic? And what impact will Turkey's 'humanitarian diplomacy' have on its relations with Europe? Guests: Kerem Kinik President of Turkish Red Crescent Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat
Coronavirus Aid Diplomacy
April 17, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us