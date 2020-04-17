Coronavirus Aid Diplomacy

The coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the globe with half a million new cases in just a week. Many hospitals are working with dwindling medical supplies, and this scarcity has not only impacted developing nations but also every hard-hit country. Now countries, including Turkey, have stepped in to provide large aid shipments of masks, testing kits and personal protective equipment. So, how are countries coming together during the pandemic? And what impact will Turkey's 'humanitarian diplomacy' have on its relations with Europe? Guests: Kerem Kinik President of Turkish Red Crescent Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat