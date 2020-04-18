70 Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world

As countries around the world start easing their lockdown restrictions, we're being warned the coronavirus threat will not be over until a vaccine is developed. The World Health Organization says it will be at least a year before a vaccine is ready. Sarah Morice takes a look at the work being done around the world to rush its development.