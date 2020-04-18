WORLD
1 MIN READ
Canadian Prime Minister rushes to expand scope of benefits
In Canada, the number of deaths from the coronavirus has now gone beyond 1,300. The government says Covid-19 related deaths are double what it had projected just a week ago. That increase is mainly due to rising mortality rates at care homes for the elderly. Meanwhile Justin Trudeau's government announced revised measures to help more people deal with the fallout. The Prime Minister says it will still be several more weeks before the government can seriously consider loosening public health restrictions.TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Vancouver. #CanadaCoronavirus #JustinTrudeau #Covid19 Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
Canadian Prime Minister rushes to expand scope of benefits
April 18, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us