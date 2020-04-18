Canadian Prime Minister rushes to expand scope of benefits

In Canada, the number of deaths from the coronavirus has now gone beyond 1,300. The government says Covid-19 related deaths are double what it had projected just a week ago. That increase is mainly due to rising mortality rates at care homes for the elderly. Meanwhile Justin Trudeau's government announced revised measures to help more people deal with the fallout. The Prime Minister says it will still be several more weeks before the government can seriously consider loosening public health restrictions.TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Vancouver.