Trump criticises coronavirus lockdown orders of some states

US President Donald Trump has defended several of his tweets in which he appears to endorse protests against coronavirus lockdowns in some states. Trump says measures imposed by Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota are too tough. But Trump has his own critics as the US reports the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide. Philip Owira has more.