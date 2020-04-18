People deported from US to Guatemala test positive for Covid-19

More than 40 people on a flight of deported Guatemalan migrants from the US have tested positive for Covid-19. Migration advocates warn that deportation flights could quicken the spread of the virus in Central America. #Guatemala #US #Covid-19