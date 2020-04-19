Classes hit the airwaves in Cameroon to help students amid pandemic

Cameroon is broadcasting school lessons on national and regional television to help children keep up with classes after all schools and universities were closed last month to stop the spread of Covid-19. Sena Saylan has the story.