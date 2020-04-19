WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nursing home residents are among those most affected in Maryland
The US state of Maryland surrounds a large part of Washington DC. It also has the most coronavirus cases in the Capital City Area -- now totaling more than 10,000. What makes the virus so deadly there, is that it's spreading in the state's nursing homes. As of last Friday, nearly half of Maryland's 220 nursing homes had coronavirus infections. At one nursing home, three-quarters of the residents tested positive. And a quarter of them subsequently died. As Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, family members want answers. #NursingHomes #USCoronavirus #Maryland Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
Nursing home residents are among those most affected in Maryland
April 19, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us